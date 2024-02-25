Shraddha Arya Gives A Tour Of Her 'Life In Vanity Van'

Actress Shraddha Arya on Sunday gave her fans a tour of her beautifully decorated vanity van, flaunting her makeup accessories and products, along with other amenities in the vehicle.

The actress who is currently seen in the show 'Kundali Bhagya', took to Instagram Stories and shared a fun video of her vanity van.

In the clip, we can see Shraddha wearing a black half sleeves T-shirt, and matching shorts. She is adorning a beautiful makeup look and her hair is set in soft curls.