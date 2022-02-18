Friday, Feb 18, 2022
'Stranger Things' To End With Fifth Season, Show Creators Confirm

'Stranger Things' has released three seasons and the fourth season of the popular show is due soon. The show makers said the first instalment of the fourth season will premiere on May 27 on the streaming platform, followed by the second instalment on July 1.

'Stranger Things' To End With Fifth Season, Show Creators Confirm
'Stranger Things' Season 4 Instagram - @strangerthingstv

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 10:11 pm

Show creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have announced that the famous OTT show ‘Stranger Things’ will conclude with its fifth season. The showmakers wrote an open letter to the devoted fans and followers of the show, revealing that the upcoming fourth season will be split into two parts.

Both of them also added that the first instalment of the fourth season will premiere on May 27 on the streaming platform, followed by the second instalment on July 1.

The Duffer brothers shared an official letter on the show’s official Twitter handle. The letter read, “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but as you'll soon see for yourselves we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season four will be the penultimate season; season five will be the last.”

The creators expressed gratitude to fans and followers for their "patience and support" throughout the process.

‘Stranger Things’ is a Netflix original series set in the 1980s that follows a fictional town called Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension known as the Upside Down.

Actors Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and others are among the cast members of the show.

The upcoming season picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which terrorised and destroyed Hawkins in season three.

The official plotline of the fourth season reads, “Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Actor David Harbour's character, Jim Hopper, will return for the fourth season, according to the streaming platform, after the character appeared to die near the end of the third season, which premiered in July 2019.

Actors Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Robert Englund, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien are among the new cast members for season four.

