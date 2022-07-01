Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Shireen Mirza Gets Candid About Her Negative Role In 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'

Actress Shireen Mirza talks about her negative character in the upcoming show, 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:27 am

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Shireen Mirza will be seen playing the negative character of Kaamna in Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe-starrer show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'.

Mirza says: "I will be playing the role of Ritesh Malhotra's (Karan V Grover) 'maasi' (aunt) on the show 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai'. I found that my character is a person who changes her colors often around people and is influenced by many."

"I have observed this ability in some people around me and I take inspiration from it to play my character well. Women are ruling the television industry and I feel very happy that television has given me a name and made me what I am today. I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this show!"

Talking about her inspiration for the negative character, she further adds: "Whenever someone plays a negative role, I am sure they take inspiration from Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan's character 'Komolika'. It has become a household name in terms of a negative character and I wish Kaamna will join the ranks of such great characters too."

'Bohot Pyar Karte Hai' will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

[With Inputs from IANS]

