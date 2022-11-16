Shilpa Shetty Reacts As Paparazzi Try To Stop Her, Says ‘Muh Me Ghus K Photo Loge Kya’

Actress Shilpa Shetty was out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday. While she exited a building, she was asked to pose by the paparazzi.

While she looked cheerful and posed happily for the shutterbugs, she later laughingly told them, "Muh me ghus k photo loge kya (Do you want to shove your camera into my mouth)." Shilpa sported an off-duty look and she wore a pair of silver joggers and black crop top. She completed her look with sunglasses and an oversized tote bag.

When she saw the cameras, she flashed a smile but when she entered her car, she banged her head against the roof of her car. Check out the video here:

Her banter left social media users commenting on the video. While one wrote, "She's so funny,” another commented, "Instant karma," hinting at how she banged her head because of her statement.

Meanwhile, on Children's Day, November 14, Shilpa posted a hilarious video of her kids, Viaan and Shamisha fighting with each other. She wrote, "These smiles are my #EverydayMotivation. Cannot thank these two enough for being the cutest stressbusters and energy-infusers in my life... this is THE reminder we all need to keep the kid in us alive and protect it at all costs. Happy Children's Day to every little soul full of sunshine in the world! #ChildrensDay2022 #kids #blessings #grateful #GodIsKind #MondayMotivation."

Shilpa was last seen in ‘Nikamma’, featuring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She now has filmmaker Rohit Shetty's first web series ‘Indian Police Force’, which marks her OTT debut. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra. Shilpa also has ‘Sukhee’ in her kitty.