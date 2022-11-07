Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty: Eyes Are A Gift You Should Never Take For Granted.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is also an exponent of yoga, has urged her followers on social media to take good care of their eyes, pointing out that eyes are a gift that one should never take for granted.

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 2:17 pm

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is also an exponent of yoga, has urged her followers on social media to take good care of their eyes, pointing out that eyes are a gift that one should never take for granted. 

Penning a detailed post about computer vision syndrome, which causes dryness and red eyes, she said, "I recently read somewhere that continuous exposure to screens causes dryness and red eye; now commonly called 'computer vision syndrome'.

"This information really got me worried. While we cannot avoid technology, what we can do is take proper care of our eyes by retaining adequate moisture.

"Chalk out a few minutes during the day to practice the Eye Cleansing routine or the Netra Yoga. This routine helps improve vision. It also helps comfort or reduce digital eye strain, prevents eye dryness, and increases blood circulation towards the eye region, thereby improving concentration.

"Take care of your eyes, my dear Insta family, it's a gift we should never take for granted."

The actress also posted a video of how to do the Netra Yoga to reduce the stress on the eyes.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Hindi Indian Cinema Actor/Actress Yoga Social Media Chennai Shilpa Shetty Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists