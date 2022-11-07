Shilpa Shetty: Eyes Are A Gift You Should Never Take For Granted.

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is also an exponent of yoga, has urged her followers on social media to take good care of their eyes, pointing out that eyes are a gift that one should never take for granted.



Penning a detailed post about computer vision syndrome, which causes dryness and red eyes, she said, "I recently read somewhere that continuous exposure to screens causes dryness and red eye; now commonly called 'computer vision syndrome'.



"This information really got me worried. While we cannot avoid technology, what we can do is take proper care of our eyes by retaining adequate moisture.



"Chalk out a few minutes during the day to practice the Eye Cleansing routine or the Netra Yoga. This routine helps improve vision. It also helps comfort or reduce digital eye strain, prevents eye dryness, and increases blood circulation towards the eye region, thereby improving concentration.



"Take care of your eyes, my dear Insta family, it's a gift we should never take for granted."



The actress also posted a video of how to do the Netra Yoga to reduce the stress on the eyes.