Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Shekhar Suman Says Raju Srivastava Stable, Taken For An MRI

Shekhar Suman, who is now judging the reality show 'India's Laughter Champion', which launched the career of Raju Srivastava, has tweeted that the condition of the comedian, who was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, after suffering a heart attack while working out at a gym, was stable.

Shekhar Suman
Updated: 14 Aug 2022 11:09 pm

It was possible, as a result, for Srivastava to undergo an MRI, Suman announced in his tweet.

Suman also expressed his gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inquiring about Srivastava's health and treatment.

He wrote: "Though still on the ventilator Raju is stable enough to be moved for a probable MRI. Thank you @narendramodi ji @rajnathsingh ji @myogiadityanath ji for enquiring about his health and arranging for the best doctors but above all it's YOUR prayers that have given him a new life."

Hours back, popular singer Kailash Kher urged people to stop spreading rumours and asked them instead to pray for Srivastava's early recovery.

