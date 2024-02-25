Sheetal Thakur Enjoys 'Boy Mom Era' As She Drops Glimpse From Vardaan's Homecoming

Actress Sheetal Thakur, wife of Vikrant Massey, who is currently enjoying her 'boy mom era' on Sunday dropped heartwarming glimpses of her beautifully decked house, welcoming her baby boy Vardaan.

Vikrant and Sheetal are currently celebrating a new chapter in their lives as they joyfully announced the arrival of their first child on February 7, whom they have named 'Vardaan'.