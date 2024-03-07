Art & Entertainment

Sharwanand Welcomes Baby Girl Leela With Wife Rakshita Reddy - Check Viral Pics Inside

Actor Sharwanand has recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Rakshitha Reddy. He shared a series of adorable pictures on social media.

March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Telugu actor Sharwanand, best known for his role in ‘Radha’, has shared pleasant news with his fans through social media. The actor announced that he has welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Rakshitha Reddy. He shared a series of pictures with his daughter, and they are extremely adorable.

The first picture is a family picture of Sharwanand with Rakshita Reddy. The actor is looking into the camera, while Rakshita looks endearingly at the baby. The family is dressed tastefully in white. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “Thank you everyone for the love and wishes. Saved the best news for last. Entering the new year with my biggest blessing by my side.”

The second picture shows the baby girl clutching onto her father’s fingers. Sharing this picture, he also announced the name of his daughter. The couple chose to name their child, Leela Devi Myneni.

The third picture shows Rakshitha joyfully playing with Leela. She has Leela’s feet in the air and she is looking at her child with utmost love in her eyes.

These pictures have gone viral on social media. Fans spammed the comment section with congratulatory messages. Reacting to the announcement and the photos, one fan wrote, “Congratulations dear Sharwa Sir. Happiness to the next level now. God bless you and your family.. cute little angel has entered your life to make your life more Adorable.” A second fan commented, “Omg!!! Precious. Such a beautiful name!! To you three!” A third fan said, “Hearty congratulations.” ‘Eagle’ actor Ravi Varma also wrote, “Wow!! Hearty hearty congratulations for the Double dhamaka.!! Happy birthday and happy parenthood.”

Sharwanand recently celebrated his birthday on March 6. The actor announced his upcoming movies on his birthday, but he saved this news for the very last.

