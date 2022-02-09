Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu': Non-Theatrical Rights Of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Sold

The trailer of 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ is set to release on February 10. The film's digital and satellite rights have been sold to Sony Liv.

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandana's Upcoming Movie Instagram - @imsharwanand

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 7:51 pm

Filmmaker Tirumala Kishore’s upcoming Telugu family entertainer ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’, starring actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna has set high expectations in the minds of the people. The film ‘s non-theatrical rights have been sold at a whopping price of Rs 25 crore making it the biggest number for a Sharwanand-starrer film.

Digital streaming platform, Sony Liv obtained digital and satellite rights, while music label, Lahari Music, obtained audio rights. The film's much-anticipated teaser will be released on Thursday (February 10). It remains to be seen if ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ can live up to the audience's expectations. The film's first single, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, drew a lot of attention.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharwanand (@imsharwanand)

Actresses Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi play pivotal roles in the film, which also stars a stellar cast.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on a large scale and with high production values. Popular cinematographer, Sujith Sarang, is in charge of cinematography, and national awarded winner Sreekar Prasad, is the editor of the film.              

‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ is set for its theatrical release on February 25.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

