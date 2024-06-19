Sharvari Wagh: Was Blown Away When I Saw The CGI Character In ‘Munjya’

Munjya' is based on Maharashtrian folklore and features a ghost in the film. The CGI character has been put together by one of the top Hollywood VFX companies in the world, DNEG, headed by Brad Minnich. She added: “While shooting the film, we only had a reference of what the CGI character will be like but when I saw the final avatar, it was an incredible feeling. This character has won people over. “Brad (Minnich) has done an exceptional job and I feel incredibly fortunate to have worked so closely with him at this stage in my career. It was a thoroughly enriching experience.”