Sharon Stone Reveals Producer's Name Who Told Her To Sleep With 'Sliver' Co-Star Billy Baldwin

Actress Sharon Stone has made a shocking revelation in a recent podcast. She took the name of a renowned Hollywood producer who asked her to sleep with a co-star, as reported by Page Six. Stone, 66, claimed that 'Godfather' producer Robert Evans, pressured her to have sex with actor Billy Baldwin while they were shooting for the American thriller 'Sliver' (1993). For the unversed, Robert passed away in 2019 at the age of 89.
The 'Basic Instinct' actress made this big claim on Tuesday's episode of Spotify's Louis Theroux Podcast, where she shared that Robert Evans called her to his office in the middle of her shoot and said that if she got intimate with Billy, the latter's performance in the film would get better.
She said, ''He called me to his office. He had these very low '70s, and '80s couches, so I'm essentially sitting on the floor when I should have been on set. And he's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem''.
''And if I could sleep with Billy then we'd have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie, and the real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f**k him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight a**e,'' the actress said further.
Mr Baldwin is furious over Stone's claims. He slammed her on X platform as he wrote, ''Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?'' He added, ''Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon?'' The actor also shared an intimate scene of him and Shanon from the movie.
For those unaware, Sharon had earlier mentioned about the same incident in her 2021 memoir, 'The Beauty of Living Twice' but she didn't took names of the producer or the actor.