The movie revolves around the incidents that happen after the matriarch’s birthday in their ancestral home. Speaking to Variety, Suman Ghosh opened up about the film and his experience of working with these stalwarts. Ghosh said, “Creating ‘Puratawn’ has been a labor of love and a journey into the heart of Bengali culture. The film is an exploration of the profound emotions that connect us all. Working with stalwarts like Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta has been an absolute honour, and I believe audiences will be captivated by the depth and authenticity they bring to their characters.”