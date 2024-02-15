Art & Entertainment

Sharmila Tagore Set To Star In Suman Ghosh's 'Puratawn' With Rituparna Sengupta And Indraneil Sengupta

The first look of Suman Ghosh's 'Puratawn' is here. The Bengali film stars Rituparna Sengupta, Indraneil Sengupta, and Sharmila Tagore.

February 15, 2024

'Puratawn' Photo: Variety
Critically acclaimed director Suman Ghosh has unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film, 'Puratawn'. The poster features three powerhouses of talent- Rituparna Sengupta, Indraneil Sengupta, and Sharmila Tagore. This film will mark Tagore’s return to movies after a hiatus of 13 years.

‘Puratawn’ is set to be a part of the European Film Market, which runs alongside the Berlinale. The film has been produced by Rituparna Sengupta’s Bhavna Aaj O Kal. It has been reported that the movie will explore the intricacies of relationships. Tagore is set to take on the role of an aging matriarch. The movie is set after her 80th birthday which is celebrated by her daughter and son-in-law.

The movie revolves around the incidents that happen after the matriarch’s birthday in their ancestral home. Speaking to Variety, Suman Ghosh opened up about the film and his experience of working with these stalwarts. Ghosh said, “Creating ‘Puratawn’ has been a labor of love and a journey into the heart of Bengali culture. The film is an exploration of the profound emotions that connect us all. Working with stalwarts like Sharmila Tagore and Rituparna Sengupta has been an absolute honour, and I believe audiences will be captivated by the depth and authenticity they bring to their characters.”

Speaking about her experience, Tagore said, “Being a part of ‘Puratawn’ has been a truly enriching experience and I am truly excited to be back working in Bengali cinema. Suman Ghosh has crafted a narrative that transcends time, celebrating our cultural roots and the resilience of the human spirit.”

Not just the cast, ‘Puratawn’ has an ensemble of talented crew that includes Ravi Kiran Ayyagari, Angelica Monica Bhowmick, Aditya Vikram Sengupta, Dipankar Jojo Chaki, Alokananda Dasgupta, and Tanmoy Chakraborty.  

