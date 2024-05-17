Art & Entertainment

Sharmila Tagore Says She Was 'Absent' During Son Saif Ali Khan's Childhood: I Was Busy, Made A Few Mistakes

Sharmila Tagore admits she wasn't much present during the first six years of Saif Ali Khan's life.

Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan
info_icon

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently attended a Mother’s Day event with her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. During the event, she got candid about her first time being a mother to son Saif Ali Khan, and revealed how she was an absent mother since she had a busy work schedule. Albeit, by the time she gave birth to her daughters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan, she learnt her mistake and was there for them. Sharmila was married to late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan. 

“When I had Saif, I was very busy. I was working two shifts a day and for the first six years of his life, I was really absent. I did whatever I had to do. I went to the parent-teacher meeting and attended his plays but I don’t think I was a full-time mom. My husband (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was there, but I wasn’t. Then when I became a mother, I became an overzealous mother. I wanted to feed him, bathe him and everything. That was the other side of the pendulum. I made a few mistakes, honestly,” Sharmila said, as quoted by Indian Express. 

Admitting how Saif did grow up to be ‘pretty okay’, the ‘Gulmohar’ actress said, “My husband was there, and we had the support of the extended family and my friends. One of his school teachers would live across the apartment in Mumbai. She and her husband really looked after Saif as well… For the girls I was there.”

Saif Ali Khan with Sharmila Tagore
Saif Ali Khan with Sharmila Tagore
info_icon

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharmila was loved by the audience for her role in web film, ‘Gulmohar’. Meanwhile, Saif will next be seen in ‘Devara’, which stars Jr NTR in the lead and also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the South industry. In the Telugu-language film, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of a police officer.

Apart from that, Saif also has a film with Siddharth Anand in the pipeline, and the project would be under his banner, Marflix Productions. The film will be directed by one of his assistant directors. While it promises to be a high-octane affair, other details are currently kept under wraps. Reportedly, it will be released on Netflix. Interestingly, Saif is also in talks for a thriller film with Priyadarshan, and the actor has been offered to play the part of a blind man in the film.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal Goes To Tiz Hazari Court To Record Statement Before Magistrate In Assault Case
  2. Heatwave In Delhi, Rajasthan As Temp Breaches 46 Deg; Orange Alert In Bengaluru For Rain | IMD Updates
  3. Bihar: 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In School Drain, Family Sets Premises On Fire
  4. Delhi-Bound Air India Aircraft Collides With Tug Truck At Pune Airport
  5. Assault On Newly-Wed Woman In Kerala: Blue Corner Notice Against Husband
Entertainment News
  1. Sharmila Tagore Says She Was 'Absent' During Son Saif Ali Khan's Childhood: I Was Busy, Made A Few Mistakes
  2. Kajol Reminisces About Younger Days, Shares Picture From ‘World Before Selfies’
  3. Acting Legend Tony Leung To Head The Jury For Tokyo International Film Festival
  4. Jugal Hansraj Joins Suniel Shetty And Pooja Bhatt In Lionsgate India's Untitled Project
  5. 'Insidious 6' Confirmed: Sony Pictures Sets Release Date For Summer 2025
Sports News
  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Match 68 Preview
  2. 2027 Women's World Cup: Brazil Confirmed Hosts At FIFA Congress
  3. Sharjah Masters Chess: Arjun Erigaisi Loses To Nikolas Theodorou
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  5. La Liga 2024: Fermin Lopez Stars As Barcelona Beat Almeria
World News
  1. Sweden: Shooting Reported Near Israeli Embassy in Stockholm
  2. US Military Says First Aid Shipment Has Been Driven Across A Newly Built US Pier Into The Gaza Strip
  3. What Is Mcdonald's 'Grandma McFlurry'?- Here's Everything We Know About The New Nostalgic Drink Launch
  4. France Police Guns Down Armed Suspect 'Planning Synagogue Attack
  5. Arizona Woman Accused Of Stealing Identities To Help North Koreans Get Remote IT Jobs At 300 US Companies
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup