Sharmila Tagore Says She Was 'Absent' During Son Saif Ali Khan's Childhood: I Was Busy, Made A Few Mistakes

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recently attended a Mother’s Day event with her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. During the event, she got candid about her first time being a mother to son Saif Ali Khan, and revealed how she was an absent mother since she had a busy work schedule. Albeit, by the time she gave birth to her daughters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan, she learnt her mistake and was there for them. Sharmila was married to late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan.
“When I had Saif, I was very busy. I was working two shifts a day and for the first six years of his life, I was really absent. I did whatever I had to do. I went to the parent-teacher meeting and attended his plays but I don’t think I was a full-time mom. My husband (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was there, but I wasn’t. Then when I became a mother, I became an overzealous mother. I wanted to feed him, bathe him and everything. That was the other side of the pendulum. I made a few mistakes, honestly,” Sharmila said, as quoted by Indian Express.
Admitting how Saif did grow up to be ‘pretty okay’, the ‘Gulmohar’ actress said, “My husband was there, and we had the support of the extended family and my friends. One of his school teachers would live across the apartment in Mumbai. She and her husband really looked after Saif as well… For the girls I was there.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharmila was loved by the audience for her role in web film, ‘Gulmohar’. Meanwhile, Saif will next be seen in ‘Devara’, which stars Jr NTR in the lead and also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the South industry. In the Telugu-language film, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of a police officer.
Apart from that, Saif also has a film with Siddharth Anand in the pipeline, and the project would be under his banner, Marflix Productions. The film will be directed by one of his assistant directors. While it promises to be a high-octane affair, other details are currently kept under wraps. Reportedly, it will be released on Netflix. Interestingly, Saif is also in talks for a thriller film with Priyadarshan, and the actor has been offered to play the part of a blind man in the film.