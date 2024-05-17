Sharmila Tagore Says She Was 'Absent' During Son Saif Ali Khan's Childhood: I Was Busy, Made A Few Mistakes

“When I had Saif, I was very busy. I was working two shifts a day and for the first six years of his life, I was really absent. I did whatever I had to do. I went to the parent-teacher meeting and attended his plays but I don’t think I was a full-time mom. My husband (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was there, but I wasn’t. Then when I became a mother, I became an overzealous mother. I wanted to feed him, bathe him and everything. That was the other side of the pendulum. I made a few mistakes, honestly,” Sharmila said, as quoted by Indian Express.