Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy To Direct New 'Star Wars' Movie

"Ms Marvel" director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been tapped to helm a new "Star Wars" film with Damon Lindelof attached as co-writer.

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 5:25 pm

"Ms Marvel" director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been tapped to helm a new "Star Wars" film with Damon Lindelof attached as co-writer.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the Lucasfilm project is currently under scripting stage.

The movie is being touted as a first major big screen release for Lucasfilm after 2019's "Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker". The studio has been focusing on its TV projects -- "The Mandalorian", "Obi-Wan Kenobi", "Andor"-- over recent years since then.

Obaid-Chinoy, best known for her Oscar-winning documentary shorts "Saving Face", "A Girl in the River" and "The Price of Forgiveness", recently directed several episodes of Disney's hit series "Ms Marvel".

