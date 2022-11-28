Shania Twain To Release 'Come On Over' Deluxe Version With Sir Elton John, Nick Jonas

Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain has a special gift for her fans this holiday season. The country superstar is releasing a deluxe version of her 1997 classic 'Come on Over', complete with a few star-studded duets, as part of Apple Music's holiday countdown 'From Apple Music With Love', reports People magazine.

The new edition will feature two live versions of her No. 1 hit 'You're Still the One' - one with Chris Martin that was recorded in Las Vegas earlier this year, and another with Elton John taped in Miami in 1999.

According to People, the album will also feature a duet with Nick Jonas on 'Party for Two', recorded at Stagecoach in 2017. Twain previously described John as one of her "big, big, big heroes," and said her surprise performance with Martin was "a life dream realised!"

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' singer and Jonas, meanwhile, have teamed up in the past, on a holiday song called 'Say All You Want for Christmas'.

'Come on Over', Twain's third studio album, propelled her to international fame. It remains the best-selling studio album by a female solo artiste.

People adds that the country star thanked fans earlier this month for its success as she marked the album's 25th anniversary.

"Twenty-fife years ago I released Come On Over... and because of your support, that album went on to become the biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time: The best-selling country music album ever [and] the biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist ...Crazy," she wrote.

The anniversary came just days after Twain announced her upcoming sixth studio album 'Queen of Me' will be released on February 3.