Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shania Twain To Get Music Icon Award At The 2022 People's Choice Awards

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Shania Twain will be honoured with the music icon award at this year's People's Choice Awards.

Shania Twain
Shania Twain Instagram/@shaniatwain

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 2:52 pm

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Shania Twain will be honoured with the music icon award at this year's People's Choice Awards. 

The announcement was made by NBC and E!, reports Variety.

Twain is known for such hits as 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' and 'That Don't Impress Me Much'.

In addition to receiving the award, Twain will perform a medley of her greatest hits and her new song 'Waking Up Dreaming', set to be released on her sixth album 'Queen of Me' on February 3, 2023.

"I'm so incredibly honoured to be named 'Music Icon,'" Twain said in a statement.

"I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going. I'm thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favourites to them, and what better way to start than at the People's Choice Awards!"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shania Twain Grammy Award
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources