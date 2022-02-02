Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Takes A Dig At Winner Tejasswi Prakash

Actress Shamita Shetty discussed her journey after the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale and criticises Tejasswi Prakash's victory.

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Takes A Dig At Winner Tejasswi Prakash
Actress Shamita Shetty | Instagram - @shamitashetty_official

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 11:52 am

The finals episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' aired on Sunday, with contestant and actress Tejasswi Prakash taking home the trophy and model Pratik Sehajpal coming in second. Actress Shamita Shetty, who was expected to finish in the top two, finished in fourth place. The Bollywood actress described her six-month 'Bigg Boss' adventure as "tiresome," saying she experienced "a lot of ups and downs" (including Bigg Boss OTT).

In an interview with the Indian Express the actress revealed, "Being in fourth place was distressing and frankly rather frightening to me. At the end of the day, though, the audience has the last say. It's up to them, and I respect it completely."

Related stories

Bipasha Basu Bashes Tejasswi Prakash For Referring To Shamita Shetty As 'Aunty'

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Faints In Karan Kundrra's Arms After Intense Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee

'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty And Divya Agarwal Get Into A Heated Argument

She went on to say that she 'gave it her best' for the performance and that she has no idea what went wrong. "I didn't have anything else to give. I poured my heart and soul into the performance. I've had instances when I've felt entirely broken within, but I'm not sure how I kept the pieces together and came back stronger. I'm not sure what else I could have given."

"What's the point when I don't win and wind up in the top five?" Shetty continued, expressing her dissatisfaction with reality shows. "Then there's the fact that you're up against TV actors with massive fan bases. However, I must say that the love and support I'm receiving from people, including the press, is overwhelming. I've been deeply moved. What is the point of achieving a win that is questioned by everyone, I believe? I'd rather be the centre of attention. In another way, it's a victory."

Shetty pointed out many fans have questioned Prakash's victory, with some even suggesting that she was a 'fixed winner' because she would now star in 'Naagin 6'. "I definitely believe Pratik should have won since his game was far superior. He was completely honest in all he did, whether it was work or taking stands. In comparison, he genuinely deserved to win," the 'Mohabbatein' actress said.

Many celebrities noted that when Sehajpal reached the top two, the cheers were bigger than when the winner was announced. Shetty agreed and stated that when Sehajpal's name was called out, she was the one who shouted the loudest. "On the other hand, Tejasswi's hand rose up to pin-drop quiet. I think it pretty well sums it up," she continued.

The 'Sharara' actress has spoken about attempting to find her own identity separate from her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty on numerous occasions. The elder sister arrived to cheer her up at the end and introduced herself as "Shamita's sister." "So was incredibly lovely of her, and she expressed it in the video message as well," Shetty remarked. Getting upset about the situation she said, "Tears welled up in my eyes as I read that. She understands how difficult it has been for me to keep proving myself. I wanted people to understand that I am unique and that they should view me in a new light. And I'm overjoyed that they liked me for who I am after the show. It's nice that they were able to connect with me." 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bigg Boss 15 Shamita Shetty Tejasswi Prakash Pratik Sehajpal Salman Khan Indian Television Show
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez Broke Into Tears On The Final Day of 'Ram Setu' Shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez Broke Into Tears On The Final Day of 'Ram Setu' Shoot

Thandiwe Newton Slams Sean Penn On Remarks On American Men

'Bigg Boss 15' Runner-up Pratik Sehajpal Receives A Gift From Salman Khan

Ananya Panday Reveals Her Family's Reaction After Watching Intimate Scenes in 'Gehraiyaan'

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis