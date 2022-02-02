'Bigg Boss 15': Shamita Shetty Takes A Dig At Winner Tejasswi Prakash

The finals episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' aired on Sunday, with contestant and actress Tejasswi Prakash taking home the trophy and model Pratik Sehajpal coming in second. Actress Shamita Shetty, who was expected to finish in the top two, finished in fourth place. The Bollywood actress described her six-month 'Bigg Boss' adventure as "tiresome," saying she experienced "a lot of ups and downs" (including Bigg Boss OTT).

In an interview with the Indian Express the actress revealed, "Being in fourth place was distressing and frankly rather frightening to me. At the end of the day, though, the audience has the last say. It's up to them, and I respect it completely."

She went on to say that she 'gave it her best' for the performance and that she has no idea what went wrong. "I didn't have anything else to give. I poured my heart and soul into the performance. I've had instances when I've felt entirely broken within, but I'm not sure how I kept the pieces together and came back stronger. I'm not sure what else I could have given."

"What's the point when I don't win and wind up in the top five?" Shetty continued, expressing her dissatisfaction with reality shows. "Then there's the fact that you're up against TV actors with massive fan bases. However, I must say that the love and support I'm receiving from people, including the press, is overwhelming. I've been deeply moved. What is the point of achieving a win that is questioned by everyone, I believe? I'd rather be the centre of attention. In another way, it's a victory."

Shetty pointed out many fans have questioned Prakash's victory, with some even suggesting that she was a 'fixed winner' because she would now star in 'Naagin 6'. "I definitely believe Pratik should have won since his game was far superior. He was completely honest in all he did, whether it was work or taking stands. In comparison, he genuinely deserved to win," the 'Mohabbatein' actress said.

Many celebrities noted that when Sehajpal reached the top two, the cheers were bigger than when the winner was announced. Shetty agreed and stated that when Sehajpal's name was called out, she was the one who shouted the loudest. "On the other hand, Tejasswi's hand rose up to pin-drop quiet. I think it pretty well sums it up," she continued.

The 'Sharara' actress has spoken about attempting to find her own identity separate from her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty on numerous occasions. The elder sister arrived to cheer her up at the end and introduced herself as "Shamita's sister." "So was incredibly lovely of her, and she expressed it in the video message as well," Shetty remarked. Getting upset about the situation she said, "Tears welled up in my eyes as I read that. She understands how difficult it has been for me to keep proving myself. I wanted people to understand that I am unique and that they should view me in a new light. And I'm overjoyed that they liked me for who I am after the show. It's nice that they were able to connect with me."