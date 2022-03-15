Shama Sikander Marries James Milliron In A Dreamy White Wedding In Goa

Actress Shama Sikander tied the knot with her boyfriend James Milliron in a dreamy white wedding in Goa on Monday (March 14). They got married as per Christian rituals in the presence of close friends and family members. Sharing the first photos from her wedding day on Instagram, the actress simply captioned her post. “Whole” along with a ring and a heart emoji.

The couple looked stunning at their wedding. Sikander wore a white, figure-hugging gown with delicate work on it. She had minimal makeup and had her hair tied in a messy bun. Milliron was dressed in a white tuxedo. He styled his hair in a swept-back look.

The first picture was a close-up of Sikander and Milliron looking at the camera as they stood close to each other. She also shared it on Instagram Stories. The second photograph was a candid picture of the actress smiling and looking down with her bridal bouquet in one hand. The groom's eyes were closed as he hugged Sikander.

Earlier, the actress shared glamorous photos from her Sangeet night and captioned her post, “A night that shall always be remembered…. So much love so much gratitude (sic).”

In an interview with Times of India before the wedding, the actress had mentioned that she and Milliron waited for two years to have the wedding that they wanted. She had said, "We will have a white wedding and it will be a two-day affair. We are keeping it more international because many of our relatives are settled abroad. It will be ‘India meets America’. I love seeing people at white weddings, but I had never thought of how I wanted mine to be."

Talking about the two, they started dating after they met through a mutual friend in Mumbai in 2015. She had told Hindustan Times a few years ago that their love felt very "calming and safe." "It feels like we were meant to be together and we were meant for each other," she had said.

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life ahead.