Shakira Opens Up About Her Split From Gerard Piqué And Being A single Mother

Shakira, who is currently gearing up for the release of her 12th studio album, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' (Women Don't Cry Anymore), has opened up about her separation from ex-boyfriend, Gerald Pique. She also spoke about being a single mom to two sons- Milan and Sasha.
For the unversed, Shakira and the former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, called it quits in 2022 after dating for around 11 years.
During an Apple Music interview, Shakira spoke about not getting married as she said, "In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband because that…I don't know why it was dragging me down, man... Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before."
Post her separation from Gerard, Shakira and her sons moved from Barcelona, Spain to Miami, US. The Colombian singer also revealed how she talked about her separation with her children.
She said, "There were many lessons in that whole experience. Like you said, society teaches us to conceal our feelings in front of our kids. But I think that’s a mistake, because they know better, and they perceive things in many different ways... But if you’re brave enough to talk about things, talk about it with them to understand how they’re perceiving reality as well. Open up a conversation, open up a dialogue where they can also give their opinions, and embrace their own vulnerability as well." The 'Waka Waka' singer added that kids ''can tell when an adult is lying to them' and all they want is 'the truth'.''
In June 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their breakup via a statement. It read: "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said in a joint statement, which also read, "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."