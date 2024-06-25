Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During Her First Pregnancy

Mira Rajput recently appeared on the podcast where she told Prakhar Gupta that she almost suffered a miscarriage when she was four months pregnant. Mira said, “Not many people know this. When I was pregnant with my daughter - it was my first pregnancy and you are like, ‘oh, I am 21-20, whatever’. I am healthy, and I am very fit and in the prime of my life in terms of having kids. What is the worse that can happen? And, I almost miscarried when I was four months pregnant.'' She got the sonography done and the doctor told her 'lie down right now'.