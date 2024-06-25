Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During Her First Pregnancy

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, revealed that she almost suffered a miscarriage during her pregnancy with their first child, Misha.

Mira Rajput on miscarraige
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, revealed in a podcast that she almost had a miscarriage when she was pregnant with her daughter Misha. She also said that doctors advised her three months of bed rest. Read on to know. 

Mira Rajput recently appeared on the podcast where she told Prakhar Gupta that she almost suffered a miscarriage when she was four months pregnant. Mira said, “Not many people know this. When I was pregnant with my daughter - it was my first pregnancy and you are like, ‘oh, I am 21-20, whatever’. I am healthy, and I am very fit and in the prime of my life in terms of having kids. What is the worse that can happen? And, I almost miscarried when I was four months pregnant.'' She got the sonography done and the doctor told her 'lie down right now'.

Mira Rajput
Mira said that the doctors were tensed after her sonography was done and she could sense it. They told that she had already dilated and she ‘can lose the baby any minute’. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and was advised bed rest for three months.

She further said, “At the end of two and a half months, I was like ‘I really want to get out from here’ but I couldn’t get off the bed. So, Shahid spoke to my doctor and told him, ‘I will set up the home as a hospital. I will put up the bed, and get everything, but let her be at home. Let her feel that she’s in a comfortable state.’ He was seeing that it was taking a toll on me mentally''.

When she went back home, her whole family came to surprise her. She was so overwhelmed that she started getting contractions. The doctor came and told her, ‘I need to take you back to the hospital’.

Mira said that something changed that day and she made up her mind that she does not want to go back to the hospital again. After the change, she felt ‘a pull from the core’.

Shahid and Mira welcomed Misha in 2016. In 2018, they welcomed their second child, Zain.

