Shahid Kapoor’s latest film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ has been released in theatres on February 9, and also stars Kriti Sanon. The actor has always managed to reinvent himself and has taken up different genres with films like ‘Jab We Met’ (2007), ‘Kaminey’ (2009), ‘Udta Punjab’ (2016), and ‘Kabir Singh’ (2019), among others.
During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shahid, however, mentioned how there are many actors who “like to look the same” in each film. Albeit, he is unlike those actors, and likes to “change it up.”
He said, “I am an actor. I am here to do what the role requires me to do. There are a few actors who love themselves a little too much and no matter what character they play, they like to look the same. I am not one of them. I like to change it up.”
With ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, Shahid has made his return to the romantic-comedy genre after a long gap. His last few releases included ‘Bloody Daddy’, ‘Jersey’, ‘Kabir Singh’, which saw him taking different kinds of roles after establishing himself as a romantic lead in his early career. The actor added, “I am not here to serve my face. I am here to work on different kinds of scripts and mould myself into the demands of those scripts.”
Shahid hasn’t had a hit in since 2019’s ‘Kabir Singh’, which was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It remains the biggest hit of Shahid’s career.
In the same conversation, Shahid was questioned about which ‘three actors you would call to your house for a house party’. He took the name of Kriti Sanon, who was sitting next to him, apart from naming his ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star Kiara Advani, but then thought over the third name. “I actually don’t have that many friends like that,” he said. When the host suggested that he could name any actor, regardless of whether he’s friendly with them or not,” Shahid said, adding, “All of them are nice, I can call anyone.”
Shahid will next be seen in a film titled ‘Deva’, which is set to release in October 2024. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.