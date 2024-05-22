Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor REACTS To Recreated Version Of His Song 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar'

'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' song from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on May 21.

Shahid Kapoor on 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar's recreation Photo: Instagram
After 21 years of 'Ishq Vishk', starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, the rebound instalment, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' will hit the screens this June. The rom-com marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naina Grewal in key roles. The title song of the movie was released yesterday, May 21. 'Ishq Vishk' alum Shahid has reacted to the recreated version. Read on to know what he has said.

The 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' song was unveiled amidst the film's cast and makers at a Mumbai event. Retaining the hook step of the song, some new steps were added. It featured Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Pashmina Roshan. Shahid, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 romantic comedy shared a poster of the song from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', and wrote, "21 years and the track still sounds fresh." He added, “All the best, guys! This one will always be special."

Shahid Kapoor's reaction to 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' song Photo: Instagram
The song is crooned by Sonu Nigam, Nikhita Gandhi, and Mellow D. The lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and music is given by Rochak Kohli. The original song 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' was composed by Anu Malik and Sameer wrote the lyrics.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani and directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film is releasing on June 21. Earlier, it was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 28.

At a promotional event in Mumbai, Rohit Saraf had clarified that 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is neither a sequel nor a remake of the 2003 film 'Ishq Vishk'. "It’s not a remake or sequel of ‘Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it’s a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z,” said the 'Mismatched' actor.

