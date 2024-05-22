Shahid Kapoor REACTS To Recreated Version Of His Song 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar'

The 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' song was unveiled amidst the film's cast and makers at a Mumbai event. Retaining the hook step of the song, some new steps were added. It featured Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Pashmina Roshan. Shahid, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 romantic comedy shared a poster of the song from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', and wrote, "21 years and the track still sounds fresh." He added, “All the best, guys! This one will always be special."