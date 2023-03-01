Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Shahid Kapoor on Failure Of ‘Jersey’: It Just Broke My Heart, The Universe Was Not Kind

Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about how he’s taking Farzi's success after the failure of his last film Jersey. 

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor The Indian Express

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 3:53 pm

Shahid Kapoor is being loved by the audience and critics alike for his debut web show ‘Farzi’. The Prime Video original features him as a young man, who decides to print counterfeit notes, which gets him sucked into the world of crime. In a recent interview, the actor mentioned how it was cathartic for it after the failure of ‘Jersey’, which released last year in April, and tanked at the box office.

“It just broke my heart. It was a really beautiful film and I feel the universe was not kind to us. The songs were out, the film was pushed for four months. The universe was not kind. With Jersey I realised that films are like fast food, one has to consume it at that moment. If you wait, uska mazaa chala jaata hai. We haven’t ever faced such a scenario, a pandemic, so we didn’t know how to go about it. And unfortunately, the film had to suffer,” Shahid told Indian Express. 

Shahid also added that ‘Farzi’ doing so well has made him ‘really really happy’. “I also feel that we didn’t do justice to the film. We could have made better choices. I don’t know, some things are meant to be a certain way. Even when you have control over things, there’s sometimes no control.”

Talking about his OTT debut, Shahid added, “Honestly, I wanted to try my hands on long formats for a long time,” he answered. “I have been watching it and being hooked on to shows. I have binged watched them. It also gives different opportunities as an actor. It was never about first or second or even late. I think in my generation of actors, I am probably the first, and thus it didn’t even register that others have done shows. For me, it was all about doing a good show, with good people. And I think this was something that resonates with the artist in me.”

Directed by Raj and DK, ‘Farzi’ co-stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kaykay Menon and Bhuvan Arora.

Shahid Kapoor Farzi Raj & DK Jersey
