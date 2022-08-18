Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor Dance Their Hearts Out At Latter’s Parents' 40th Wedding Anniversary, Brother Ishaan Khatter Joins In

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor recently were in New Delhi to be part of the latter’s parent’s 40th wedding anniversary. As we all know, the two never fail to set couple goals, so how could they leave such a special occasion behind?

From the celebrations, Mira Kapoor recently shared another video of her along with husband Shahid as they danced their hearts out to Bruno Mars' track ‘Marry You’. While Shahid looked charming as ever in a white shirt and black pants, Mira looked stunning in a bright yellow anarkali in the video.

She captioned the post: "I think I wanna marry you" along with a heart emoji. Check it out:

Not just that, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter was also part of the celebrations. As we all know that both the brothers are impeccable dancers with training from Shiamak Davar, they couldn’t help but shake a leg together and show their amazing dancing skills. Shahid posted a video of them together dancing to a mix of ‘Roop Tera Mastana’.

He captioned the post as, "We got it from our mama Neliima Azeem," Shahid Kapoor captioned the post.

For the unversed, Shahid got married to Mira Rajput in July in 2015. They became parents to their daughter Misha a year later in August, followed by a son named Zain, who they welcomed in 2018. Work wise, the actor will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar's action-adventure, reportedly titled 'Bloody Daddy', apart from Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's web show 'Farzi'.