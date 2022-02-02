Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot For Rajkumar Hirani's Upcoming Movie From March

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen. The actor has filmmaker Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan', which he will complete later this month. Reportedly Khan will begin filming for filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's untitled next film soon after completing his work on 'Pathan'.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to Hirani's fim revealed, "Shah Rukh and Hirani have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and are really excited about this one. Pre-production work has already begun and a large set replicating a village in Punjab will be erected in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. Construction work will begin in a few days, and a large chunk of the movie will be shot here. Meanwhile, they will also be filming in London and Budapest, recce for which is currently underway."

Actress Taapsee Pannu is said to be a part of the project.

Hirani's last film was the 2018 biographical comedy-drama 'Sanju' was a biography on the actor Sanjay Dutt, in which actor Ranbir Kapoor played the titular character. Meanwhile, Khan is nearing the end of his 'Pathan' shoot. The actor, along with actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will fly to Spain in February to film action sequences and a song. In addition, Khan is working on an untitled project with filmmaker Atlee.

Khan was last in the 2018 Aanand L.Rai directed film 'Zero' alongside actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. After that the actor has been missing from the silver screen. However his production house, Red Chillies has been producing content for the OTT platforms as well as the big screen.

The actor has been keeping a low profile ever since his son, Aryan Khan, was embroiled in a drug case. He recently posted on social media after a long time. The post was an ad alongside his wife Gauri Khan. The actor's fans are eager to see him return to the big screen.