Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Gets A Swanky Nameplate, Gauri Khan Reveals The Reason Behind It

Shah Rukh Khan's home in Mumbai, Mannat, recently got adorned with a diamond-studded nameplate. 

Gauri Khan poses with the new nameplate outside Mannat
Gauri Khan poses with the new nameplate outside Mannat Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 6:37 pm

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as the king of Bollywood, is known for his work in Indian film industry, but his lifestyle too remains unmatched. His Mumbai bungalow, Mannat, is one of the iconic places in the city, and now he has taken it up a notch by getting a diamond studded nameplate for it. 

It was revealed by some fan clubs of the 'Chak De! India' star, who posted shots of the shimmery nameplate. In the social media pictures, two nameplates are seen. While Mannat is written on the left side, Landsend is written on the right. The right-side nameplate is titled so because the sea-facing bungalow is located at the land's end part of Bandstand in Bandra.

Now, SRK’s wife Gauri Khan, who is a well-known interior designer, has revealed the idea behind the new swanky nameplate, and guess what? It is also designed by none other than Gauri Khan, just like the previous designs.

She took to her Instagram account and shared her picture with the new nameplate and detailed the reason behind coming up with it. "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy! We chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting, and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns (sic)," Gauri wrote.

Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

SRK recently greeted his fans from his balcony on his birthday on November 2. And now, his fans have another reason to get photos clicked outside Mannat after installation of the new nameplate.

On the work front, SRK has three big-ticket releases in the pipeline, the first of which is 'Pathaan' from the YRF spy universe. The film will mark SRK's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 years. Additionally, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's 'Jawan'.

