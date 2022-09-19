Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Gauri Khan: Shah Rukh Khan Spends More Time Outside Than Inside The House During Parties

Gauri Khan reveals on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ one humble habit of Shah Rukh Khan which totally annoys her. The twelfth episode of the show will feature Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Intagram\gaurikhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 12:18 pm

The conversations keep bubbling on Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Koffee With Karan 7’s twelfth episode as a brand-new trio graces the couch. This time Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the couch after 17 years. She is joined by close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show. Ringing in all the elements of candid, humour and wit, the three women spill the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties.

Have a look at the trailer of the episode, right here:

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a gentleman, not just on screen, but off-screen too. Karan Johar shares, in the latest episode, how during parties at home, as a gracious host, he always walks a guest to their car. Gauri Khan reveals how this ‘precious’ habit sometimes annoys her.

“He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the house during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house,” vented Gauri Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been in a sabbatical since 2018’s ‘Zero’. He has, however, done cameo appearances in films like ‘Rocketry’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Brahmastra’ in the meanwhile. He will next be seen in ‘Pathaan’, ‘Dunki’ and ‘Jawan’. He will also have a cameo in Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’.

Koffee With Karan Koffee With Karan 7 Karan Johar Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Maheep Kapoor Bhavna Panday
