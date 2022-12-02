Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Meaning Of ‘Dunki’, Says It’s A Story Of People Who Want To Come Back Home

Shah Rukh Khan, who was honoured at the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, opened up on his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani film ‘Dunki’ for the first time.

Explaining the meaning of ‘Dunki’, SRK said that the film would be called ‘Donkey’ in English. Speaking to Deadline, he said, “In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki… How much to tell you about the story? It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have had in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a very fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi.”

He further added that it is “a story of people who want to come back home… when you finally get the calling.” It is touted that the film will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ that Indians undertake to migrate to countries like Canada and the USA.

He added, “It is a comic film. His (Rajkumar Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions, and about the country. So, it is a big journey film, and it goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India.”

‘Dunki’ also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. It is scheduled for a December 2023 release.

Coming to SRK’s lineup of work, apart from ‘Dunki’, he also has ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ too.