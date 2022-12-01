Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up Saudi Arabia Shoot Schedule For 'Dunki'

Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up Saudi Arabia Shoot Schedule For 'Dunki'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has concluded the filming for his upcoming movie 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia.

Leaked Picture From The Sets Of Dunki
Leaked Picture From The Sets Of Dunki IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 2:19 pm

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has concluded the filming for his upcoming movie 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia.

He posted a video from the shoot location on Instagram and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and the film's team for making it a successful project.

In the video, SRK is seen in a black coat while also sporting black sunglasses to match with his attire. He appeared to be in the middle of the Arabian desert.

He said, "There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi."

The actor then thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of 'Dunki'. He added that it was "lovely" shooting 'Dunki' and further thanked the government for letting them film at the "spectacular locations" of their country.

He wrote: "A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of#Dunki so smooth..."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director. It also has Taapsee Pannu. Earlier, the film's team was seen filming in London.

The project was initially announced in April, 2022.

Related stories

Shah Rukh Khan Announces Schedule Wrap Of 'Dunki' In Saudi Arabia. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's Pictures From 'Dunki' Set In Budapest Goes Viral

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19