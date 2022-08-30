Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan Rejects Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ As He’s Not Fully ‘Convinced’ Of The Script: Report

If latest reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly not signed on the dotted lines for ‘Don 3’ because of not being convinced of the script.

Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don 2'
Shah Rukh Khan in 'Don 2' Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 3:11 pm

Ever since Farhan Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated in 2011 for ‘Don 2’, there have been ongoing discussions about when ‘Don 3’ will be made! Be it Farhan Akhtar’s photo of picking up the pen to write the script for the much-awaited sequel to Amitabh Bachchan sharing a throwback photo with SRK, there’s just talk about the film with no official announcement ever made. 

Now if a report in Bollywood Hungama is to go by, the film has hit a roadblock as SRK is not ‘fully convinced’ about the script and hence, has not given his nod to the Farhan Akhtar-directorial. 

The portal quoted a source as saying, “It’s not like Shah Rukh Khan didn’t like the script. It’s just that Shah Rukh was not fully convinced. He knows Don is an iconic role and would like to step back into the character once he’s completely confident of the script. The box office scenario is not very healthy and he wants to be doubly sure before signing on the dotted line.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The report further added, “As of now, Farhan Akhtar has gone back to the drawing board and we can hope that the next time he meets SRK, the superstar will happily sign Don 3. The fans would be on cloud nine. When the speculations around the film generated so much craze, imagine what would happen on the day the makers announce Don 3!”

On the work front, SRK is all set to make his comeback with YRF’s ‘Pathaan’, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will feature King Khan as a spy. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama, ‘Dunki’, which also stars Taapsee Pannu. He is also working with Atlee for ‘Jawan’, co-starring Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra.

