Shah Rukh Khan 'Refused To Take Any Money' For 'The Forgotten Army', Says Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan, in an interview with Mashable India, recalled considering Shah Rukh Khan for the voiceover in 'The Forgotten Army'. He said, "When I made The Forgotten Army and those who have seen it, before every episode, there is a 30-second introduction which has a voiceover giving you the historical context of that episode. I thought who should narrate and I thought Shah Rukh Khan should do it. I just took a shot and called him and said, ‘Shah Rukh, there is a series I have made on Azad Hind Fauj, will you voice it?' And once again without batting an eyelid, he said, ‘Of course.'”