Shah Rukh Khan 'Refused To Take Any Money' For 'The Forgotten Army', Says Kabir Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not only a great actor, but his generosity and humbleness make him stand out among all in the industry. In an interview, filmmaker Kabir Khan was all praise for Shah Rukh for lending his voice to his web series 'The Forgotten Army' without charging a single penny.
Kabir Khan, in an interview with Mashable India, recalled considering Shah Rukh Khan for the voiceover in 'The Forgotten Army'. He said, "When I made The Forgotten Army and those who have seen it, before every episode, there is a 30-second introduction which has a voiceover giving you the historical context of that episode. I thought who should narrate and I thought Shah Rukh Khan should do it. I just took a shot and called him and said, ‘Shah Rukh, there is a series I have made on Azad Hind Fauj, will you voice it?' And once again without batting an eyelid, he said, ‘Of course.'”
"He just came to the dubbing studio in Bandra. He did the voiceover for free. He refused to take any money. He did it because we have known each other for years and he has always been so gracious and generous with his affection. It was so special. He is somebody I have known since before he joined the industry. I was friends with Gauri," added the 'Ek Tha Tiger' director.
'The Forgotten Army', starring Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal in key roles, released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.
On the work front, Kabir Khan's upcoming release is 'Chandu Champion' with Kartik Aaryan. While SRK delivered three blockbusters last year with 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki. He is yet to announce his next.