Shah Rukh Khan Performs Umrah In Mecca, Fans Say 'May Allah Accept Him'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's videos from Mecca have gone viral on social media. In the viral videos and photos, one could see Shah Rukh Khan dressed in white and surrounded by a number of people around him performing as he performs Umrah in the holy city.

As soon as the photos surfaced online, SRKians rushed to the comment section to react to them."This just made me so happy.. May Allah accept his prayers and guide us all," a user wrote. Another one said, "Neither King nor beggar everyone is equal when they are in front of Almighty Allah." "Masha'Allah so proud of him and love him more fillah for this.. May Allah bless, protect and guide him to the straight path Insha'Allah," a third one wrote. Several others dropped heart emojis on the post.

#shahrukhkhan bollywood actor spotted in Haram Shareef performing Umrah

Ma sha Allah.



Thanks for the videos bro Mohammed Adil. pic.twitter.com/1Sta5zoYbm — Mohammad Munajir محمد مناطر 🇮🇳 (@munajir92) December 1, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan was in Saudi Arabia for the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Dunki'. As he wrapped the shooting of the film there, he posted a video from the shoot location on Instagram and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and the film's team for making it a successful project.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a black coat while also sporting black sunglasses to match with his attire. He appeared to be in the middle of the Arabian desert. He said, "There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi."

The actor then thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of 'Dunki'. He added that it was "lovely" shooting 'Dunki' and further thanked the government for letting them film at the "spectacular locations" of their country.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director. It also has Taapsee Pannu. Earlier, the film's team was seen filming in London. The project was initially announced in April, 2022.