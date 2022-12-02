Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Shah Rukh Khan Performs Umrah In Mecca, Fans Say 'May Allah Accept Him'

Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Performs Umrah In Mecca, Fans Say 'May Allah Accept Him'

Shah Rukh Khan was in Saudi Arabia for the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan was in Saudi Arabia for 'Dunki' shooting
Shah Rukh Khan was in Saudi Arabia for 'Dunki' shooting Twitter/SRKians

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 9:37 am

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's videos from Mecca have gone viral on social media. In the viral videos and photos, one could see Shah Rukh Khan dressed in white and surrounded by a number of people around him performing as he performs Umrah in the holy city.

As soon as the photos surfaced online, SRKians rushed to the comment section to react to them."This just made me so happy.. May Allah accept his prayers and guide us all," a user wrote. Another one said, "Neither King nor beggar everyone is equal when they are in front of Almighty Allah." "Masha'Allah so proud of him and love him more fillah for this.. May Allah bless, protect and guide him to the straight path Insha'Allah," a third one wrote. Several others dropped heart emojis on the post.

Shah Rukh Khan was in Saudi Arabia for the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Dunki'. As he wrapped the shooting of the film there, he posted a video from the shoot location on Instagram and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and the film's team for making it a successful project.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a black coat while also sporting black sunglasses to match with his attire. He appeared to be in the middle of the Arabian desert. He said, "There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi."

The actor then thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of 'Dunki'. He added that it was "lovely" shooting 'Dunki' and further thanked the government for letting them film at the "spectacular locations" of their country.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director. It also has Taapsee Pannu. Earlier, the film's team was seen filming in London. The project was initially announced in April, 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Dunki Mecca
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar