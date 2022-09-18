Shah Rukh Khan Is All Smiles As He Poses With His 'Brahmastra' Stunt Double Hasit Savani

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' has been liked and loved more than the full film and now Hasit Savani, who worked as the stunt double of King Khan in the film has posted a picture with the actor.

Hasit took to Instagram to share the Behind- The- Scene- photo with the actor in which both can be seen wearing similar outfits – white T-shirt drenched in fake blood and matching pants under a grey cape. Both of them smiled and posed for the camera.

"A real pleasure to be the stunt double for the legend, Shah Rukh Khan, for his cameo sequence in Bollywood film Brahmastra," captioned Hasit. He also added the hashtags – stunts, stunt double, SRK, Shah Rukh Khan, Brahmastra and Bollywood.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the sci-fi action film featured Shah Rukh in a cameo role. The actor played the role of a scientist, Mohan Bhargav, in 'Brahmastra'. He was the keeper of Vanar Astra. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead roles.

According to ANI, the film has already collected over Rs. 100 crores at the box office in India, after three days of its release. Globally, Brahmastra collected Rs. 300 crores at the box office gross in its first week of release, as per the report.

Shah Rukh is all geared up to make his Bollywood comeback after four years with the action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.