In Ayaan's viral video, he was seen sitting in a car and singing the song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' from Dunki. The nine-year-old was seen wearing a black, white, and yellow jersey and was holding a water bottle in his hand. He was seen enjoying to the fullest as he sang and grooved to the song. Netizens were all praise for Allu Arjun's son. One wrote, ''So cute kid'' while another commented, ''His accent makes it sound good''. Many called him ''cute'' and ''adorable''.