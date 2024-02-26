Actor Shah Rukh Khan has fans of all age groups. Allu Arjun's son Ayaan is also a fan of SRK. Recently, a video of him crooning and dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Dunki' blockbuster song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' went viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to it.
The video of Ayaan singing 'Lutt Putt Gaya' was shared by Shah Rukh Universe Fan Club on X handle (formerly known as Twitter). Sharing the video on his X handle, the 'Jawan' actor showered praise on Allu Arjun's son and also said that he would now let his kids to practice the song 'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa'.
Shah Rukh Khan tagged Allu Arjun and wrote, “Thank u lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun's Srivalli… ha ha.”
In Ayaan's viral video, he was seen sitting in a car and singing the song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' from Dunki. The nine-year-old was seen wearing a black, white, and yellow jersey and was holding a water bottle in his hand. He was seen enjoying to the fullest as he sang and grooved to the song. Netizens were all praise for Allu Arjun's son. One wrote, ''So cute kid'' while another commented, ''His accent makes it sound good''. Many called him ''cute'' and ''adorable''.
Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun haven't worked together but they have praised each other's work. Last year, the 'Pushpa' actor gave shout-out to 'Jawan'. He wrote on X, “Biggg congratulations to the whole team of JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster. Warm regards to the entire cast, technicians, crew and producers of Jawan. SRK Garu's massiest avatar ever, charming the whole of India and beyond with his swag. Truly happy for you sir, we prayed this for you."
SRK delivered three hits in 2023-'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. While Allu Arjun will be seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' where is reprising his iconic character.