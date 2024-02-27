Suhana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ The actor has already become one of the most sought-after faces in the industry with her first film. After this movie, it has been reported that the actor will be seen alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in a movie helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, the father-daughter duo will be seen in an action thriller that is set to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie is said to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand will be co-producing the movie. The report revealed that the film has been titled ‘King.’
Earlier, it was reported that the film had been put on the side. However, recent developments reveal that the makers are working on the film on the low. The portal quoted a source who revealed that the movie is set to start rolling in May this year. The source said, “Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh have been constantly in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan with multiple meetings from October 2023 to February 2024. Sujoy is meticulously working on the script with Sid and SRK. Designing world-class action sequences rests fully on Siddharth.”
The source added, “The training is happening at Mannat, and she is accompanied by her father, Shah Rukh Khan too in certain practice sessions. Trainers of international repute are coming together to train Suhana and SRK, as ‘King’ will explore a slightly raw form of action.”
The report added that the director has begun looking for the ensemble cast of this action flick. This Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan starrer is slated to release in 2025.