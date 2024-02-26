Shah Rukh Khan Sets Internet Ablaze As He Flaunts His Washboard Abs In A Shirtless Pic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has no dearth of fans not only in India but worldwide. His personality, his wit, his knowledge, the way he talks, everything about him makes him the most desirable actors. We are not new to SRK's shirtless pics. Every time he posts pics of him without a shirt, it takes the social media by storm. On Sunday, his manager Pooja Dadlani dropped a drool-worthy pic of Shah Rukh Khan where he was seen showing off his washboard abs with hair open and wearing a pair of cool shades. He was seen wearing some finger rings, bracelets and funky neckpiece and posed while holding a glass.
Pooja shared the pic with the caption, ''Motivation for fitness and reverse aging 😝😝 he is not getting older he is becoming a classic!!'' and tagged Shah Rukh. The 'Pathaan' actor re-shared the same pic on his Instagram handle. As soon the pic was shared, fans started flooding the comments section. Even celebs also commented on Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless pic.
Have a look at the pic here.
Malaika Arora wrote, ''Jus the coolest ❤️'', Sayani Gupta commented, ''Ufff yaar! Maar hi dalo! ❤️💫🔥''. One of SRK's fans wrote, ''As sexy and hot as always''while another wrote, ''Smoking hawt''. ''King aging backwards,'' wrote another. One user commented, ''He is always young and the most handsome man in the world''.
On February 25, Shah Rukh Khan’s film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', completed 30 years. He took to his X handle to celebrate it.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan delivered three blockbusters last year- 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. Earlier, while speaking to Raya Abirached, he spoke about his next project and said, “I think I’ll start one in March-April now. Like I’ve been attempting now to do a film which is more age-real to me and play it still as the protagonist and the star of the film.”