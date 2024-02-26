Shah Rukh Khan Sets Internet Ablaze As He Flaunts His Washboard Abs In A Shirtless Pic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has no dearth of fans not only in India but worldwide. His personality, his wit, his knowledge, the way he talks, everything about him makes him the most desirable actors. We are not new to SRK's shirtless pics. Every time he posts pics of him without a shirt, it takes the social media by storm. On Sunday, his manager Pooja Dadlani dropped a drool-worthy pic of Shah Rukh Khan where he was seen showing off his washboard abs with hair open and wearing a pair of cool shades. He was seen wearing some finger rings, bracelets and funky neckpiece and posed while holding a glass.