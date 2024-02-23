Suhana Khan has reportedly bought a parcel of land in Alibaug. As per reports on HT, Suhana Khan paid a stamp duty of around ₹57 lakh and the entire cost of the land is a whopping ₹9.5 crore. The land is located in Thal village in the picturesque township of Alibaug in the district of Raigad. Thal village is like a 12-minute drive from downtown Alibaug. Reports further say the piece of land is around 78361 sq ft.
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter dearest reportedly completed the deal on February 13 when the plot was registered.
If you recall, just last June, Suhana Khan had invested in an agricultural land. That piece of land had an area of 1.5 acres. It had three structures on it and it was as well situated in Alibaug. As per reports back then, the property was bought at a price of ₹12.91 crore.
For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan also owns a property in Thal. It’s a sea-facing property which has its own swimming pool and a helipad. Shah Rukh Khan and the entire film industry are seen partying at that house quite often. Suhana Khan’s land is probably nearby to SRK’s property there.
Alibaug is definitely a hot spot for celebrities to buy bungalows. Many own properties there. As per reports properties in Alibaug range between ₹8 crore and ₹70 crore depending on the sizes as they vary from one acre to 10 acres.
With the new Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Sea Bridge, the connectivity to Alibaug has also improved. Even numerous speed boats help connect the two places on the other sides of the Arabian Sea.
On the work front, Suhana Khan made her debut recently with ‘The Archies’. The film, which released on Netflix, garnered a mixed response from audiences all over.