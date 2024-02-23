Suhana Khan has reportedly bought a parcel of land in Alibaug. As per reports on HT, Suhana Khan paid a stamp duty of around ₹57 lakh and the entire cost of the land is a whopping ₹9.5 crore. The land is located in Thal village in the picturesque township of Alibaug in the district of Raigad. Thal village is like a 12-minute drive from downtown Alibaug. Reports further say the piece of land is around 78361 sq ft.