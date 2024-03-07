Art & Entertainment

Shaan Reveals It Was A Kishore Kumar Song He First Taught His Son Maahi

Playback singer Shaan, who is known for chartbuster tracks like ‘Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh’, ‘Wo Ladki Hai Kahan’, ‘Socha Nahin Tha’, ‘Chaand Sifarish’ and several others, has shed light on the 1st song that he taught his son, Maahi.

March 7, 2024
Shaan is set to host the seventh season of the radio show 'Crazy For Kishore’, and incidentally, the first song that he taught his son is that of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, ‘Aa chalke tujhe main leke chalun’.

Shaan said: "Kishore Da is my inspiration. His stories, his legacy, his journey, in fact, this show has been so iconic, that I had to just do this! As Amit Da, has also been a part of this show earlier, taking forward the father-son connection, I am delighted to be here with my son Maahi.”

“His recently launched song ‘Sorry’ is winning hearts on radio and interestingly the very first song I taught him was Kishore Da's ‘Aa chalke tujhe main leke chalun’," he added.

The melodious father-son duo went on to sing a few lines of Kishore Kumar's iconic song at the launch of the show.

‘Crazy for Kishore’ season 7 aims to deliver an unforgettable musical journey, honouring Kishore Kumar's legacy with a blend of tradition and innovation. Shaan not only takes on the role of host but also shares insightful commentary on Kishore Kumar's rich personal and professional journey.

‘Crazy for Kishore’ season 7 is available on Fever FM and Radio Nasha.

Singer

