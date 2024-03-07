Shaan Reveals It Was A Kishore Kumar Song He First Taught His Son Maahi

Playback singer Shaan, who is known for chartbuster tracks like ‘Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh’, ‘Wo Ladki Hai Kahan’, ‘Socha Nahin Tha’, ‘Chaand Sifarish’ and several others, has shed light on the 1st song that he taught his son, Maahi.

Shaan is set to host the seventh season of the radio show 'Crazy For Kishore’, and incidentally, the first song that he taught his son is that of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, ‘Aa chalke tujhe main leke chalun’.