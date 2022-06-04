Shaan Pays An Emotional Tribute To KK, Sings 'Pal' At A Concert

Singer Shaan paid a special tribute to the late singer KK, by singing one of his most popular songs ‘Pal’ from the album of the same name. Shawn shared the video on his Instagram profile as he performed in front of an audience. Before starting with the song, he explained how the song was perfect for the occasion.

As the song played, pictures of Shaan and KK appeared on the screen behind him, and the audience cheered. Shaan also revealed that his special nickname for KK was ‘Kakes’. According to the Indian Express, ‘Pal’ was the debut album of KK which was released by Sony in 1999. It was produced by Lesle Lewis and lyrics were from Mehboob. Apart from this, ‘Yaaron’ also became popular amongst millennials.

Both KK and Shaan gathered recognition from their studio albums before starting playback singing in the films. They have collaborated on songs like ‘Koi Kate Kehta Rahe’ and ‘Dus Bahane’.

Previously, Shaan had also posted an emotional tribute to KK on the social media. He wrote how he has said ‘I want to be like KK’ and then his realisation of how no one can be anyone like the late singer. He then sent his condolences to KK’s family.

KK who was 53 years old, died on May 31 in Kolkata. He was in the city for a two day concert. He is survived by his wife and two children.