Home Art & Entertainment

Sequel To Karthi-Starrer 'Sardar' Announced

With director P. S. Mithran's 'Sardar', featuring actor Karthi in the lead, emerging as a big hit, its makers have now announced its sequel.

Karthi in ‘Sardar’
Karthi in ‘Sardar’ Twitter

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 12:58 pm

Prince Pictures, the production house behind 'Sardar', on its Twitter handle put out a teaser making an announcement that a sequel will be made. 

In the teaser, an Intelligence official is seen talking to Karthi. He tells him: 'You have destroyed a major operation of the government. Therefore, you are dismissed from the police force" and added: "I was the one who made them do it." 

He then makes an offer to Karthi. "Your identity right now is that you are the son of a traitor. And that is to our advantage. This will enable you to earn a good name from our enemies. Are you willing to work for me as an agent?"

Karthi readily agrees and the Intelligence official tells him that they will start with Cambodia. Just when he is about to disclose Karthi's code name, the teaser ends.

Art & Entertainment Sardar P S Mithran Karthi Sardar Sequel Sardar 2 Sardar 2 Teaser Upcoming Movie Southern Cinema Chennai
