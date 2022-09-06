Seema Sajdeh Hits Back At Trolls Who Tell Her She Is 'No More a Bollywood Wife' After Divorce from Sohail Khan

Designer Seema Sajdeh, former wife of actor Sohail Khan, is getting all the love and adulation for being her real self on the Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The social media users have been praising her for her positive attitude and fun-loving personality in the show.

However, there have been certain mean comments too for her on social media. In fact, one user said that why she was still a part of the show when she is no longer a Bollywood wife, hinting at her divorce from Sohail Khan. Seema slammed the social media user and said, “I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?” as reported by Indian Express.

Meanwhile, during the show, in one of the episodes, she changed the nameplate outside her house from "Khan" to Seema, Nirvan, and Yohan. While speaking to her oldest son, Nirvaan, Seema said that she has had a “long think” about making the decision. “It doesn’t discount the fact that we are always going to be family but at the same time Nirvaan, I am also at a point in my life where I feel that I have to put one foot ahead. I am neither here nor there at the moment,” she maintained.

After getting married in 1998, Seema and Sohail became parents to son Nirvaan in 2000. The couple used surrogacy to give birth to their second son, Yohan, in June 2011. They started their divorce proceedings earlier this year, Seema then changed her Instagram name from "Seema Khan" to "Seema Kiran Sajdeh."

‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ revolves around the lives of Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari.