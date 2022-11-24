Season 2 Of School Drama 'Crushed' To Have More Twists And Turns

The second season of school drama 'Crushed' announced on Thursday promises more twists and turns as teenagers come to grips with adulthood.

Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service is set to stream the second season of the series from December 2.

Created by Dice Media (Pocket Aces), the series will feature showrunner Akshata Samant, Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain and Urvi Singh, among others.

Directed by Mandar Kurundkar and written by Tatsat Pandey, Abhinav Vaidya, Sankalp Raj Tripathi, Akshata Samant being the showrunner, Dice Media.

The show will take everyone through the lives of Aadhya (Aadhya Anand), Jasmine (Urvi Singh), and Prateek (Naman Jain) as they experience the highs and lows of adolescent love.

In the second season of Crushed, these youngsters will be facing their future and evolving as individuals as fate presents new challenges in their lives. Facing roadblocks that challenge their friendship, love, and all other relationships they build, Season 2 of Crushed promises high entertainment and drama throughout.

Commenting on the launch of Crushed Season 2, Aadhya Anand shared, "The last season was incredibly successful and got so much love and adulation from the audiences. The second season of Crushed will show how our characters evolve as individuals while preparing for the board exams. I hope that the viewers will love the new season just a little more than they loved and enjoyed the last one."

Sharing his thoughts on the new season, Naman Jain shared, "The announcement of Crushed Season 2 brings me immense joy, as the story truly sees our characters evolve and grow. This new season will have more twists and turns than the first one and I only hope that the people watching love it."

Talking about Season 2 of Crushed, Urvi Singh shared "It brings me great joy to be a part of the second season of Crushed. This season will see character growth, emotions, and a lot of drama that these students have to face over their academic responsibilities. I'm grateful to Amazon miniTV which will bring this show to the youth who can totally relate to it."