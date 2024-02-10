Sayantani Ghosh: It's Challenging To Pull Off A Rajasthani Character

'Ghar Ek Sapnaa' actress shared: "The experience is rather personal for me as my in-laws,though Pahadi, are from Jaipur. I told everybody, my mother-in-law and sister-in-law, that I am playing a Rajasthani character, and, they too, were so excited. Of course, it is challenging to pull off a Rajasthani character, especially the accent, but I am totally prepared for this challenge."

"We have had workshops where we were given special training regarding the dialogues. Besides this, Vindhya is a strong woman, not only mentally, but physically as well. When she stands, it’s always straight, she never slouches. So I have been making sure to perfect my posture," she said.