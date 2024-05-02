Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts About The Maverick Filmmaker

Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray donned several hats. Apart from being an astute filmmaker, he was also a screenwriter, author, lyricist, magazine editor, essayist, calligrapher, illustrator and music composer. Ray is considered as one of the greatest filmmakers whose works were ahead of time. He took the Indian cinema to the global arena. Ray, who is known as the Godfather of Indian cinema is celebrated for his thought-provoking works such as 'The Apu Trilogy' (1955–1959), 'The Music Room' (1958), 'Devi' (1960), 'Abhijan' (1962), 'The Big City' (1963), 'Charulata' (1964), 'Seemabaddha' (1971) and 'Ghare Baire' (1984) among others.