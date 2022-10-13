Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Satyajeet Dubey Lost 10 Kilos In 27 Days To Play Cirrhosis Patient In 'Aye Zindagi'

Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who is known for his work in the streaming series 'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11' and 'Bestseller', will be soon seen in the upcoming drama movie 'Aye Zindagi', in which he will share the screen with Revathi. Satyajeet lost 10 kg within a month's time to suit his part of a person suffering from liver cirrhosis, in the film.

Satyajeet Dubey
Satyajeet Dubey Instagram

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 8:03 pm

Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who is known for his work in the streaming series 'Mumbai Diaries: 26/11' and 'Bestseller', will be soon seen in the upcoming drama movie 'Aye Zindagi', in which he will share the screen with Revathi. Satyajeet lost 10 kg within a month's time to suit his part of a person suffering from liver cirrhosis, in the film.

Commenting on the same, the actor said, "When I signed the movie, I was in good shape but I had to shed kilos in order to look the part."

In order to shed the pounds, he switched to a liquid diet and only has tomatoes and cucumbers along with running for 10 kilometres a day and he lost 10 kg in 27 days itself, "I just went into a space where I was only on tomatoes and cucumbers and I'd run 10 km a day."



But, he had his share of good days when he gorged on good food, "During filming, we had portions where I was supposed to look healthy and I had just three days to gain some weight and for the same I gorged on pizzas, colas and salty foods. It was quite an eventful month and something I hadn't experienced before but I'm glad that the look came out as we envisioned it.

'Aye Zindagi' will release on October 14.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Satyajeet Dubey Weight Loss Character Actor Cirrhosis Aye Zindagi Revathi Upcoming Movies India
