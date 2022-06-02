Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Released Digitally On Amazon Prime Video

Actor Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is now available on Amazon Prime Video on rental basis.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Released Digitally On Amazon Prime Video
Mahesh Babu Instagram/ @urstrulymahesh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:55 pm

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s latest release ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is now streaming of Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers of the platform can get an early access to the movie on a rental basis. The film will be available for all the users after ten days. 

In his statement, Mahesh Babu said, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audience, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice.” 

Related stories

Mahesh Babu's Film With SS Rajamouli To Go On Floors In Winter

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Inches Closer To $200 Million Mark Worldwide

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu-Starrer Crosses The 100 Crore Mark

The movie traces the story of US-based moneylender who comes to India for personal mission but ends up fixing a corrupt banking system that harasses hardworking commoners to clear the loans of rich. 

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ got mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The film ran packed weekends during the opening weekend but saw a drop in earnings over the next days. The makers however are claiming that the movie is a ‘blockbuster’. 

It is written and directed by Parasuram Petla and stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mahesh Babu Sarkaru Vaari Paata Keerthy Suresh Parasuram Petla Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Video Telugu Film Art And Entertainment Mahesh Babu India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta