Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s latest release ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is now streaming of Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers of the platform can get an early access to the movie on a rental basis. The film will be available for all the users after ten days.

In his statement, Mahesh Babu said, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audience, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice.”

The movie traces the story of US-based moneylender who comes to India for personal mission but ends up fixing a corrupt banking system that harasses hardworking commoners to clear the loans of rich.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ got mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The film ran packed weekends during the opening weekend but saw a drop in earnings over the next days. The makers however are claiming that the movie is a ‘blockbuster’.

It is written and directed by Parasuram Petla and stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu.