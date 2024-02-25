Telugu actor Nani celebrated his birthday yesterday. As the actor turned a year older, the makers of his upcoming movie surprised fans by sharing a glimpse of his upcoming movie. Titled ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, the glimpse of the movie gives the audience a sneak peek into the action that the film will delve into.
The 1:25 minute-long glimpse of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ opens with a voiceover that talks about anger and rage. The voiceover reveals that anger has many forms and every person’s anger is unique. This line sets the tone of the movie. It gives a slight hint into what the film has in store for the audience. As the trailer progresses, Nani emerges as the hero. He is seen riding a rickshaw with an old man in the passenger seat.
Take a look at the glimpse of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ here.
Ever since its release, the teaser has started trending on social media. Fans have declared the movie a blockbuster already. Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “S.j Surya on fire..Die Hard fan of your acting sir.” A second fan wrote, “SJ Suryah is unrecognizable. Happy birthday.” A third fan commented, “Blockbuster vibes already.”
From the looks of it, the glimpse of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ has given hints that the movie will be packed with action. An angry, young man will drive the narrative of the film. The teaser packs groovy music that makes you root for Nani. His entry is unique and it will make you smile. You know that his entry will be welcomed by hoots and whistles. Adding to Nani, we have SJ Suryah who is seen in a never-before-seen avatar. With this power-packed cast, you can assume that the movie will be a mass entertainer.
Starring Nani, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sai Kumar P in lead roles, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ has been written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The film has been produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. The film is set to release in theatres on August 29.