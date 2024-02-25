From the looks of it, the glimpse of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ has given hints that the movie will be packed with action. An angry, young man will drive the narrative of the film. The teaser packs groovy music that makes you root for Nani. His entry is unique and it will make you smile. You know that his entry will be welcomed by hoots and whistles. Adding to Nani, we have SJ Suryah who is seen in a never-before-seen avatar. With this power-packed cast, you can assume that the movie will be a mass entertainer.