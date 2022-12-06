Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

‘Vadhandhi’: SJ Suryah Thanks Fans For The Response To His Streaming Debut

Home Art & Entertainment

‘Vadhandhi’: SJ Suryah Thanks Fans For The Response To His Streaming Debut

Receiving love and adulation from fans not only from India but also outside the country, SJ Suryah took to social media to reciprocate to the love and express his gratitude.

SJ Suryah
SJ Suryah Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 6:53 pm

Receiving love and adulation from fans not only from India but also outside the country, SJ Suryah took to social media to reciprocate the love and express his gratitude.

SJ Suryah has thanked fans for making his streaming debut even more memorable, retweeting images of ‘Vadhandhi - The Fable Of Velonie’, trending at the top of the list in Singapore, UAE, and India. It’s only a matter of time before his social media feed is filled with fans sharing images of them watching the series from all over the world!

Here’s what SJ Suryah tweeted:

Have you seen the show yet?

Tags

Art & Entertainment SJ Suryah Vadhandhi - The Fable Of Velonie
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him