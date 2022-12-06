‘Vadhandhi’: SJ Suryah Thanks Fans For The Response To His Streaming Debut

Receiving love and adulation from fans not only from India but also outside the country, SJ Suryah took to social media to reciprocate the love and express his gratitude.

SJ Suryah has thanked fans for making his streaming debut even more memorable, retweeting images of ‘Vadhandhi - The Fable Of Velonie’, trending at the top of the list in Singapore, UAE, and India. It’s only a matter of time before his social media feed is filled with fans sharing images of them watching the series from all over the world!

Here’s what SJ Suryah tweeted:

“Theeee” yena Ulahengum paravum Vadhantheeee #vadhandhionprime 240 countries and territories 👍👍👍getting positive reviews from all over the WORLD 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Across the globe- “subtitled in 37 languages” @andrewxvasanth @PushkarGayatri @wallwatcherfilm

⁦@PrimeVideoIN⁩ pic.twitter.com/sYTCAkRwku — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) December 5, 2022

Have you seen the show yet?