Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Growing Up With A Single Mother, Amrita Singh: Can't Wait Around For Things To Happen

Sara Ali Khan has grown to become one of the most prominent figures in the film industry. She made her debut with the 2018 film ‘Kedarnath,’ and has since gone on to star in many other films over the years. Despite facing turbulent challenges since her debut, Khan is now currently enjoying the success of her recently released film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.’
Apart from being known to play versatile roles, Sara Ali Khan is also known for her light-hearted social media posts and travel adventures. Additionally, it’s common knowledge that the actress also shares a close bond with her mother, Amrita Singh. In a recent interview with ETimes, she discussed the impact of being raised by a single parent, and how it affected her.
The ‘Simmba’ star stated, “I think living with a single mother has a huge role to play in it. At a very early age, I realized koi aapke liye kuch karne nahi wala (nobody is going to do anything for you). It’s not that I don’t get help, I do. But ultimately, you are the mover and initiator of your life. If you are lucky, stars align and God wills, then it will happen. You can’t be waiting around for things to happen, it doesn’t work like that.”
Coming to the professional front, the 28-year-old actress will be next seen portraying an unsung hero in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ Talking about her role, she briefly expressed, “It is the most gratifying experience to be headlining a film like this. It’s about time, because you are going to see a side of me which even I have not seen before.”
As for other films, ‘Murder Mubarak’ landed on Netflix today, March 15. She is currently busy filming two films: Anurag Basu’s ‘ Metro…In Dino’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, and Jagan Shakti’s ‘Mission Lion’ along with Tiger Shroff and Hiten Patel.