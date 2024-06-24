Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Is In New York, Says ‘Surreal To Be Back To The City That Housed 96 Kgs Of Me’

Actress Sara Ali Khan finds it surreal to be back in the Big Apple, the city she refers to as the place that housed "96 kilos" of her.

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan Photo: Instagram
Sara took to her Instagram stories and shared some pictures from New York. Flaunting her svelte figure in athleisure, the actress can be seen sipping coffee in a white crop top paired with fiery red shorts and sneakers. “Surreal to be back to the city that housed 96 kgs of me,” Sara wrote as the caption.

The actress was reminiscing about her student days at New York's Columbia University, where she ended up gaining a lot of weight. The actress, the daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has never shied away from talking about her struggles with Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and obesity. Sara openly talked about it on the sixth season of 'Koffee With Karan'.

However, before entering the industry with the 2018 film 'Kedarnath' starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara got into regular workouts such as cardio, pilates, and yoga followed by a simple diet to shed the extra weight. The 28-year-old granddaughter of the late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore then starred in 'Simmba' alongside Ranveer Singh. Sara, who was named in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2019, was subsequently seen in films such as 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Atrangi Re', 'Gaslight', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', 'Murder Mubarak', and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

The actress will next be seen in 'Metro... In Dino' directed by Anurag Basu. Then she has 'Sky Force', an action thriller directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. The film reportedly also stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, and Suniel Shetty, and is a retelling of India's retaliatory attack on Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

