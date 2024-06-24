Sara Ali Khan Is In New York, Says ‘Surreal To Be Back To The City That Housed 96 Kgs Of Me’

However, before entering the industry with the 2018 film 'Kedarnath' starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara got into regular workouts such as cardio, pilates, and yoga followed by a simple diet to shed the extra weight. The 28-year-old granddaughter of the late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore then starred in 'Simmba' alongside Ranveer Singh. Sara, who was named in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2019, was subsequently seen in films such as 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Atrangi Re', 'Gaslight', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', 'Murder Mubarak', and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.